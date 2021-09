If you're a regular reader of ETNT Mind+Body, you know that we're enormous fans of strength training at any age, but we're really big proponents of hitting the weight room as you get older. After all, once you reach the age of 35, you start to lose anywhere from 3 to 5% of your body mass every decade. As Melina Jampolis, MD, recently explained to us, by the age of 80, many people can expect to have lost roughly 30% of their muscle mass.