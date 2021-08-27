Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots release TE Kahale Warring three days after claiming him off waivers

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots released tight end Kahale Warring on Friday, just three days after claiming him off waivers from the Texans. Warring practiced once this week, most notably making a diving catch in a 2-on-2 drill Tuesday. He did not participate in either joint session with the Giants on Wednesday or Thursday or appear for the start of Friday’s practice. A former third-round pick out of San Diego State, Warring entered the league in 2019 as a physically gifted prospect with minimal football experience.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Colts#Texans#American Football#Te Kahale Warring#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys claim quarterback off waivers

The Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Grier was waived yesterday by the Panthers in order the reach the 53-man regular season roster. The former Florida and West Virginia star lost the backup quarterback competition on his previous team.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit shares prediction for Alabama-Miami game

You don’t have to wait until Saturday’s “College GameDay” to get Kirk Herbstreit’s prediction for the Alabama-Miami game. Herbstreit discussed the game on the latest edition of “The ESPN College Football Podcast” with Matt Barrie. Herbstreit likes the Crimson Tide to win but isn’t expecting a blowout. “New quarterback in...
NFLaudacy.com

Patriots reportedly claim wide receiver off waivers they have liked for awhile

The Patriots have added a wide receiver to their roster. According to multiple reports, they have claimed wide out Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Dolphins Wednesday. Perry played quarterback at Navy before switching to wide receiver ahead of the NFL Draft in 2020. After being picked in the seventh round, Perry appeared in nine games with the Dolphins as a rookie, finishing with nine receptions on 13 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown.
NFLYardbarker

One Titans Castoff Claimed Off Waivers

One of the 17 players the Tennessee Titans cut Tuesday immediately found a new home. Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday. He was one of two players the Bengals added after rosters were reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Ray...
NFLNBC Sports

Three 49ers claimed off waivers, invluding one by Seahawks

The 49ers on Wednesday morning lost three players that they at least hoped to add to their practice squad. Wide receiver Nsimba Webster, linebacker Justin Hilliard and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley all were claimed off waivers. Webster landed on Chicago Bears, Hilliard joined the New York Giants and Shepley moved to the dark side -- the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLCincy Jungle

Adam Jones reveals he adopted Chris Henry’s sons

It’s been nearly 12 years since Chris Henry passed away. The former Cincinnati Bengals receiver is remembered fondly in the NFL community, but Henry was more than just a player. He was also a father to two young boys and one girl. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, former Bengals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy