Patriots release TE Kahale Warring three days after claiming him off waivers

The Patriots released tight end Kahale Warring on Friday, just three days after claiming him off waivers from the Texans. Warring practiced once this week, most notably making a diving catch in a 2-on-2 drill Tuesday. He did not participate in either joint session with the Giants on Wednesday or Thursday or appear for the start of Friday’s practice. A former third-round pick out of San Diego State, Warring entered the league in 2019 as a physically gifted prospect with minimal football experience.