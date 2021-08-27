Cancel
Students Stage Protest to Support Coach Allegedly Forced Out of Job for Being Gay

By Catherine Ferris
A coach who was allegedly forced out of his job at a Christian High School due to his sexuality received the support of students who staged a walkout.

Douglas County, COPosted by
Holden Becker

Valor Christian High School is Under Criticism after Two Coaches Forced to Leave the Job for Being Gay

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO – Valor Christian High School is currently being in the spotlight as their volleyball coach, Inoke Tonga, was forced to leave the job for being gay. The school administration found out about Tonga’s sexuality from his social media post indicating that Tonga is gay. The school official gave him two options: denounce being gay, or leave. Tonga said in an interview that the school can’t put the kids at risk by having him in front of them.
California StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

California Teacher Who Wanted Students To Pledge ‘Allegiance’ To Pride Flag Is Removed From The Classroom

Some California students have one less subversive teacher to deal with, at least temporarily. Kristen Pitzen, a high school English teacher who giggled her way through a Tik Tok post about encouraging students to pledge allegiance to the LGBTQ pride flag instead of the American flag, has been removed from the classroom, according to The Blaze.
Lancaster, OHColumbus Dispatch

Lancaster High School students walk out Thursday in protest of bullying, racism

LANCASTER — Students from Lancaster High School walked out of class Thursday during a peaceful demonstration to protest bullying and racism. Nearly two dozen teens stood with a Black Lives Matter flag and other signs near the teacher's lot in front of the school's entrance, calling for staff and administrators to address their concerns.
Highlands Ranch, COKDVR.com

Valor Christian community members walk out in support of ousted gay teacher

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Fallout continued on Tuesday after a high school volleyball coach said he was forced to resign because he is openly gay. Inoke Tonga said he resigned from Valor Christian High after he was pulled aside and asked to choose between identifying as gay or “a child of God.” He ultimately chose to live in his truth, saying he is a gay Christian.
Highlands Ranch, COwestminsterwindow.com

Coach claims Valor Christian forced him out for being gay

Inoke Tonga, until recently the volleyball coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, claimed through social media that he was forced to leave his job because he is gay. In an Aug. 21 post seen on his Facebook and Instragram accounts, Tonga said that after coaching the private...
Societyaudacy.com

Volleyball Coach Fired For Being Gay

﻿Inoke Tonga, is a Christian and a volleyball coach who wrote about his experience being pressured to denounce his sexuality and delete social media evidence by the high school he worked at. If he didn’t he would lose his job which ended up happening. Tonga joins us to share his...
SocietyComplex

Colorado High School Coach Says He Was Forced to Resign Because He’s Gay

Colorado high school students are demonstrating in support of Inoke Tonga, a volleyball coach who claims he was forced to resign from his job because of his sexuality. According to the Denver Post, Tonga left his position at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, where he had coached the volleyball team during the 2020-2021 school year. The coach said he intended to continue his role for the upcoming season, but was essentially pressured to leave his job after school administrators found out he was gay through his social media activity.
SocietyThrive Global

Salwa Abdul Hadi: “Trust yourself”

Trust yourself. We are all the experts of ourselves and our world. All the answers are within if we are open and take the time to explore it. As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Salwa Abdul Hadi.
Colorado StateKTVZ

Colorado high school volleyball coach says school administrators asked him to denounce being gay or leave his job

A volleyball coach says administrators at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, forced him to leave his job because he refused to denounce being gay. Inoke Tonga said in a Facebook post that administrators asked him if he posted about being gay on social media and then told him “they can’t put the kids at risk by having me in front of them.”

