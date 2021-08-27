Students Stage Protest to Support Coach Allegedly Forced Out of Job for Being Gay

Colorado high school students are demonstrating in support of Inoke Tonga, a volleyball coach who claims he was forced to resign from his job because of his sexuality. According to the Denver Post, Tonga left his position at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, where he had coached the volleyball team during the 2020-2021 school year. The coach said he intended to continue his role for the upcoming season, but was essentially pressured to leave his job after school administrators found out he was gay through his social media activity.