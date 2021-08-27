Minnesota officials urge schools to require masks, other measures amid COVID-19 surge
ST. PAUL — Minnesota's top health and education officials expressed concern Friday, Aug. 27, about the threat COVID-19 poses to the coming school year. At least one school district in Minnesota has already asked students to quarantine after an apparent outbreak. Citing recent youth transmission rates in other states, state officials stressed that younger people are still at risk.www.duluthnewstribune.com
