Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden Pushes China to Release 'Critical' COVID Info After Beijing Warns of 'Counterattack'

By Jenni Fink
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jatSs_0bf6bgoR00

President Joe Biden has vowed to continue the investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed China to release "critical information" that's being withheld.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the already strained relationship between the United States and China, with Beijing accusing U.S. officials of capitalizing on the pandemic for political purposes. Seeing themselves as being unfairly targeted, China's stopped cooperating with international investigations, and without Beijing's help, the origin of COVID-19 could remain a mystery.

After being briefed on the Intelligence Community's report on the origin of COVID-19, Biden acknowledged that China's inability to be transparent is hindering investigations into the virus' origin and accused them of withholding information.

"Critical information about the origins of this pandemic exists in the People's Republic of China, yet from the beginning, government officials in China have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it," Biden said in a statement on Friday.

After 90 days, the Intelligence Community was still unable to draw a definitive conclusion about the origin of COVID-19, something they partially blamed on a lack of clinical samples from the earliest days of the pandemic. Drawing a conclusion would also require the Intelligence Community to have new information that allows it to determine initial contact with an animal or that a laboratory in Wuhan was handling SARS-CoV-2.

One issue the Intelligence Community was able to reach a broad agreement on was that Chinese officials didn't have advance knowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak. They were, however, torn on how the pandemic began.

The most common belief was that the COVID-19 pandemic began naturally, spreading from animals to humans. However, one agency of the Intelligence Community had "moderate confidence" that it started when someone at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became infected. Some elements of the Intelligence Community couldn't come to an agreement on how the pandemic began, either because analysts disagreed on the origin or thought both were equally likely.

Beijing has vehemently denied the pandemic began as the result of a laboratory accident and condemned those who pushed the possibility for seeking to push an anti-China agenda. After Biden asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to find the origin, Hu Xijin, the editor of the state-run newspaper the Global Times , called for China to ramp up its nuclear program.

The Global Times also called it "ridiculous" for the Intelligence Community to be investigating the origin, as it's a scientific issue, and said if Biden looks to further investigate the origin it will make him a "laughing stock." On Wednesday, Fu Cong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's director-general, said the U.S. should be "prepared to accept the counterattack" if America wants to "baselessly accuse China."

While former President Donald Trump outright blamed China for the pandemic, often referring to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus," Biden has sought to strike a stern but more politically refined tone. On Friday, he said, "responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world," referencing Beijing's withholding of information.

"We needed this information rapidly, from the PRC, while the pandemic was still new," Biden said. "We must have a full and transparent accounting of this global tragedy. Nothing less is acceptable."

Comments / 2

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
553K+
Followers
58K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Covid#Chinese#Anti China#The Global Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Fauci says new COVID variant called Mu not ‘immediate threat’ to US

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that the new Mu variant of COVID-19 is not considered to be “an immediate threat” to the US. Federal officials are “keeping a very close eye” on the virus mutation, though its “not at all even close to being dominant” in the US, the White House chief medical advisor said.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Vice President Kamala Harris

Ridgewood NJ, The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was so badly handled that President Joe Biden should resign because of it, according to a majority of voters. However, most don’t think Vice President Kamala Harris is qualified to replace Biden if he leaves office.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Biden approval tumbles even though most Americans support Afghanistan exit

Nearly three-quarters of Americans agree that the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan was a failure, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. No matter their politics, generation, gender, race or income, most agreed it was time to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. While a majority disapproved of President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, there were deep divides on how it should have been done.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

China, Russia Look to Outflank U.S. in Afghanistan

As U.S. forces beat a hasty retreat from Afghanistan, surrendering the country to an uncertain future under the Taliban, U.S. President Joe Biden and his top national security advisors preached the importance of diplomacy over military intervention. “We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence, and our humanitarian aid,” Biden said last month.
Presidential ElectionArgus Press

President Biden is a dementia-ridden failure

Today is my 74th birthday. However, I find it very difficult to have a “happy” birthday because of the sad, actually deplorable, situation our country is in. We are now being led, or maybe I should say held hostage, by a commander in chief that a recent poll of Americans showed 52 percent say he should resign.
WorldInternational Business Times

North Korea Rejects China’s SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s Why

The North Korean government has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 doses of China’s SinoVac vaccine and urged officials to send it elsewhere, the UNICEF said Wednesday. A spokesperson for UNICEF said Pyongyang officials asked the SinoVac shots to be sent to countries severely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal. The vaccines were offered in recent weeks through the Covax initiative, which aims to help lower-income countries obtain vaccine supplies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy