2 Riverside County Residents Among Marines Killed In Afghanistan Bombing

Two Marines from Riverside County were among the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, officials confirmed Friday. The city of Norco confirmed on its Facebook page that resident Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui, a lance corporal, was one of 11 Marines who died in the Thursday attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Nikoui’s father also confirmed the death in an interview with The Daily Beast.