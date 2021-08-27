The Week in 'Wives: RHOP breaks down, RHONY stays in, and RHOBH blows up

The best, worst, and wildest moments from this week on ‘The Real Housewives.’. Whew! We got a break this week, Bravoholics! We got a whole episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where the wildest argument was about something other than Erika's legal troubles! Don't get me wrong, we still got the instantly iconic moment of Sutton laughing in Erika's face after Erika tried to intimidate her, but our focus was on Dorit, fabricating completely absurd drama with Garcelle, who continues to be a season MVP. Meanwhile, on The Real Housewives of Potomac, we were treated to another fight that was actively picked by our beloved Bravolebrities, when Gizelle and Ashley forced some unverified blog gossip into the conversation and incurred the wrath of Wendy, who broke the fourth wall right down. Finally, our Real Housewives of New York City had a pleasant return to the Hamptons, where Ramona hosts a Galentine's gathering and Harry Dubin makes a surprise appearance, as he is wont to do. Here are the best, worst, and wildest moments from this week in 'wives!