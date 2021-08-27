Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Sheriff's Office searching for 6 y.o. taken by biological mother

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ncexd_0bf6ZwgZ00

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 6-year-old Pontiac boy who was reportedly taken by his biological mother, who no longer has legal custody of him.

Officials say the boy, Jace Jamison, was living with his maternal grandmother when his mother, DaJanaye Jamison, was allowed visitation on August 26. The 22-year-old mother reportedly left with a friend and Jace in a dark colored truck. The grandmother, according to officials, soon learned that Jace was also around 24-year-old Dorian Glenn, who has a history of abusing the child, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says the grandmother spoke to the mother on Thursday and she is refusing to return Jace.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Pontiac, MI
Society
Oakland County, MI
Society
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy