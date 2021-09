For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. Wildfires are making life extremely difficult at Lake Tahoe right now. Though no fires are burning inside the lake basin, dense concentrations of smoke are blotting out the sky and surrounding mountains, making the famously sapphire-blue lake appear as a hazy shade of orange to those standing on its shores. Air sensors in the area are maxing out above 500 AQI — meaning the air is hazardous and likely to impact healthy people — and many locals are in the process of evacuating their homes even without an official order to do so.