Hamptons beach houses are great. They flew off the shelves last year when shelter-in-place mandates took hold, and they remain in high demand now. But is one worth $175 million? An eight-acre estate in Southampton seems to think so, as it’s currently listed for that staggering price. Dubbed Mylestone, the property is located three miles out from Southampton’s main thoroughfare. It’s distinct from others like it because it sits on a piece of land with two waterfronts: the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. The main home is 15,500 square feet and includes an indoor gym, a TV room with a bar and...