Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Run That Back: Aaliyah's 'One In A Million'

By Mya Abraham
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

As Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ turns 25, we discuss how Timbaland and Missy Elliott helped transform her career and image amid scandal. For many, this was Aaliyah’s true debut.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

34K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Slick Rick
Person
Timbaland
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One In A Million#Songwriting#Funk Music#Aaliyah Radio#Choosey#Isley Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAfox29.com

Remembering Aaliyah on 20th anniversary of singer’s death

LOS ANGELES - This week marks 20 years since R&B Singer Aaliyah and eight others were killed in a plane crash. On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah boarded a twin-engine Cessna in the Bahamas, where she was shooting a music video for her third and final self-titled album, "Aaliyah." The Florida-bound plane was found to be badly overloaded. It went down seconds after take-off.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Alex and Ernie Isley on Aaliyah’s Intergenerational Appeal

Good music can time travel. Aaliyah Dana Haughton was fifteen years old in 1994, when she released her cover of the Isley Brothers “(At Your Best) You Are Love.” The song debuted in 1976, almost three years before Aaliyah was born. In young adulthood, she’d take what was then a modest success for the Isleys and turn it into one of her biggest hits. Even after her tragic death in 2001, Aaliyah’s rendition spanned generations. It soundtracked the teenage love affair in the 2006 cult classic film ATL. It was taken on by Frank Ocean in 2015. Over Zoom, Ernie Isley,...
CelebritiesBillboard

New Aaliyah Merch Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'One in a Million' Album

A week after Aaliyah's multiplatinum sophomore album One in a Million finally arrived on streaming services, Blackground Records released a limited-edition merch collection to commemorate the album's 25th anniversary. The set, which was released Thursday (Aug. 26), includes baseball jersey, hoodies, sweats and more items that mirror the Princess of...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Aaliyah's 20 Best Songs: Staff List

It seems almost impossible to imagine today, 20 years after that fatal plane crash in the Bahamas, that Aaliyah Dana Haughton was just 22 years old when she died. The title of her Age Ain't Nothing But a Number debut album may be tainted today by what we would learn about R. Kelly, the man who wrote and produced it, but it still feels uncannily appropriate for Aaliyah's career. Already a star at age 15, her artistic maturation came rapidly; by 17 she was forecasting R&B's future alongside kindred spirits Missy Elliott and Timbaland, by 21 she was topping the Billboard Hot 100 and threatening a Hollywood takeover. By 22, with her brilliant self-titled album, she had fully come into her own as an adult artist -- and she was still just getting started.
Celebritiesmixmag.net

Aaliyah’s uncle responds to controversial album streaming

Aaliyah’s uncle, and former boss, has issued a statement in response to the controversial digital re-release of ‘One In A Million’. Barry Hankerson owns the late singer’s masters. He has subsequently overseen the release of the album to streaming platforms, in a deal with independent record label EMPIRE. Since Friday,...
Celebritiescelebritypage.com

Examining Aaliyah's Legacy 20 Years Later

Twenty years ago, the beloved singer-actor Aaliyah was tragically killed when the plane she was traveling on crashed soon after taking off from the Bahamas. Her fanbase, which has only grown with time, is using the day to remember Aaliyah and her contributions to the arts. Aaliyah Dana Haughton's ascension...
Musickosu.org

Looking Back On Aaliyah's Legacy, 20 Years After Her Death

Aaliyah is back on the charts again. “One in a Million” debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200 after the late singer and actress’ second album became available for streaming following two decades in limbo. The rest of her catalog is expected to be released by the end of the year.
Theater & DanceHarper's Bazaar

Looking Back at Aaliyah’s Everlasting Style Impact

Twenty-two years is not a long life, but it was long enough for Aaliyah to make an indelible impact on music, culture, and, perhaps most recognizable in everyday life, fashion. This week marks 20 years since the singer’s tragic death in a plane crash, yet her sartorial influence is palpable as ever.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Apologizes To DAVID LEE ROTH: 'I Am Ashamed That I Hurt His Feelings'

Gene Simmons has apologized to David Lee Roth for implying in a recent interview that the VAN HALEN frontman was past his prime. Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of KISS's farewell tour, but is not making any appearances on the rescheduled KISS shows which kicked off on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Simmons explained Roth's absence from the trek by telling Rolling Stone: "[Roth] took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don't know what happened to him … something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don't want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor."
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy