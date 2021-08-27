Run That Back: Aaliyah's 'One In A Million'

It seems almost impossible to imagine today, 20 years after that fatal plane crash in the Bahamas, that Aaliyah Dana Haughton was just 22 years old when she died. The title of her Age Ain't Nothing But a Number debut album may be tainted today by what we would learn about R. Kelly, the man who wrote and produced it, but it still feels uncannily appropriate for Aaliyah's career. Already a star at age 15, her artistic maturation came rapidly; by 17 she was forecasting R&B's future alongside kindred spirits Missy Elliott and Timbaland, by 21 she was topping the Billboard Hot 100 and threatening a Hollywood takeover. By 22, with her brilliant self-titled album, she had fully come into her own as an adult artist -- and she was still just getting started.