CSP: 2 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash on Highway 285

By Blair Miller
Posted by 
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtKt9_0bf6YdGd00

DENVER – A 2-year-old girl and 55-year-old woman from Englewood were killed in Thursday’s head-on crash on Highway 285 east of Pine Junction, and Colorado State Patrol is investigating whether the driver who hit them was driving under the influence and speeding, the agency said Friday.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Highway 285 near Kings Valley Drive – between Pine Junction and Conifer, according to CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

A 36-year-old man from Colorado Springs was driving a 2021 red Dodge Ram southbound on the highway and crossed the double yellow line, hitting a 2010 black Ford Truck that was pulling a trailer driven by the 55-year-old Englewood woman head-on.

The Dodge ended up in a guardrail and the Ford was pushed backward by the impact, Cutler said.

Along with the driver, the passenger of the Dodge was a 58-year-old woman from Colorado Springs who suffered serious injuries in the crash. The driver suffered serious injuries as well. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was, Cutler said.

The driver of the Ford truck was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The 2-year-old girl, who was in a child safety seat, died at a hospital. Two other passengers – a 35-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Englewood who were not wearing seatbelts – were injured, Cutler said.

CSP is investigating whether alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the crash. Cutler said there were reports of the Dodge driving “very recklessly” before the crash.

Cutler said initial reports from Thursday night that there was possibly another child that was in the crash were discovered to be false.

He said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and will be submitted to prosecutors to determine if charges will be filed.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the two people who died, and CSP is not currently releasing the identities of the four others who were injured.

The highway fully reopened just before 10 p.m.

