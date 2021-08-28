Cancel
Motorsports

Sergio Perez Breaks the Curse, Keeps Red Bull Seat for a Second Year

By Hazel Southwell
thedrive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerez is the first driver since Ricciardo to make it multiple seasons alongside Verstappen. Sergio Perez has done two things this year that his predecessors couldn't: win a race in the second Red Bull seat and get re-signed for a second season only halfway through his first. When Perez signed to Red Bull, it was the only seat available for him and it came after he'd finished what might have otherwise been his final season in Formula One.

