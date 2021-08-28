Sergio Perez Breaks the Curse, Keeps Red Bull Seat for a Second Year

Sergio Perez says Red Bull underestimated the lap time he needed to do to safely escape Q1 at the Dutch Grand Prix in an error that is “a massive blow” to his race hopes. Max Verstappen advanced from Q1 with the third-fastest time after completing just one run, but Perez had more attempts to try and improve in a particularly competitive session. With the track getting noticeably quicker as the session went on, Perez then missed the checkered flag to start his final run and was eliminated in 16th place, something he says is particularly costly on a track where overtaking is so difficult.