BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that the Maryland-based FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, the state Department of Health hopes the move will be a boost to its vaccine operations. #BREAKING: The Food and Drug Administration grants full approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/Ig2TNUScIL — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) August 23, 2021 “This is a clear indication that the FDA has concluded that this is a safe and effective vaccine,” Dr. Clifford Mitchell with the Maryland Department of Health said. “But even without that approval, it’s important for people to understand that millions of doses… of those vaccines have been given,...