Whenever a Bobby Petrino gets a second, or third, chance in college football, people always ask why. It’s a rhetorical question. We know why. Petrino’s ethics long have been questionable. He interviewed for a job (Auburn) that wasn’t open. He left the Atlanta Falcons after 13 games of a 16-game season without so much as talking to his team. He gave his mistress a job in the Arkansas football office and was fired after they crashed a motorcycle and the affair came to light.