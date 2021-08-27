Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monongalia County, WV

UPDATE: Mon County Sheriff’s Department confirms I-79 closure due to truck carrying Moderna vaccine

By Aaron Williams
WOWK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (8/272021 2:30 p.m.):. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I-79 closed down due to a tractor-trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines crashing into a barrier. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the vaccines were “to be sent as aid to a foreign” country; however, the driver “lost control on the interstate, struck a concrete barrier and wend down over the embankment” before rolling the vehicle on its side.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Hazardous Materials#Ruby Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy