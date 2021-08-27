UPDATE: Mon County Sheriff’s Department confirms I-79 closure due to truck carrying Moderna vaccine

UPDATE (8/272021 2:30 p.m.):. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I-79 closed down due to a tractor-trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines crashing into a barrier. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the vaccines were “to be sent as aid to a foreign” country; however, the driver “lost control on the interstate, struck a concrete barrier and wend down over the embankment” before rolling the vehicle on its side.