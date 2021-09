Professional job recruiters have a tough task in finding the right candidate for the job, and doing so on a timely and efficient basis. In pursuing that task, recruiters may plant — intentionally or inadvertently — “trap doors” in the job recruitment process that the candidate didn’t see coming. That scenario could impact the future employee’s professional mindset if that candidate accepts a position on terms that change, stack up, or vanish after the contract is signed. Below, we discuss five scenarios that will help you decide when to say yes or no to a job offer.