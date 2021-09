Health officials in Alberta are officially launching a vaccine incentive for residents over 18, so get ready to make some quick money if you have yet to get your doses. During a press conference on September 3, Alberta's Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announced that a one-time incentive of $100 will be given out to Albertans aged 18 and over who receive a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between September 3 and October 14.