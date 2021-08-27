Texas’ mask mandate ban could run afoul of federal law, U.S. Department of Education warns
The federal office that holds Texas accountable for its problems serving students with disabilities is now questioning the state’s ban on mask mandates. In another signal that the federal government is willing to wade into Texas’ public school mask wars, the U.S. Department of Education has warned the Texas Education Agency that the state’s prohibition on mask mandates may harm children with disabilities. Noncompliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act could eventually put federal funding at risk.www.dallasnews.com
