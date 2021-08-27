Cancel
Texas State

Texas’ mask mandate ban could run afoul of federal law, U.S. Department of Education warns

By Emily Donaldson
Dallas News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal office that holds Texas accountable for its problems serving students with disabilities is now questioning the state’s ban on mask mandates. In another signal that the federal government is willing to wade into Texas’ public school mask wars, the U.S. Department of Education has warned the Texas Education Agency that the state’s prohibition on mask mandates may harm children with disabilities. Noncompliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act could eventually put federal funding at risk.

www.dallasnews.com

