Lake Charles, LA

CPSO arrests two for burglary, theft at local schools

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCxsF_0bf6V73H00

Two individuals have been arrested after an investigation into burglaries/thefts at three Lake Charles schools.

Between August 3 and 7 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to three elementary schools in Lake Charles in reference to burglaries. Deputies say several iPads and laptops were stolen from the schools.

During the investigation detectives released photographs of the two suspects through Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles. On August 26 detectives received a tip identifying one of the suspects as Tyler G. Lanthier, 19, of Lake Charles. The same day detectives located Lanthier at his residence and were able to recover some of the stolen items from the school inside his residence. Further investigation revealed the second suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile from Lake Charles.

Later the same day detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the juvenile’s residence and located two laptops that had been stolen during the school burglaries along with the keys to one of the schools. Detectives also located a safe inside the home belonging to the homeowner, Bradley W. Dowden, 39, Lake Charles, containing marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15, LSD, steroids, and body armor which had been previously reported stolen through Louisiana Probation & Parole.

Lanthier, the juvenile, and Dowden were all arrested. Lanthier and Dowden were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lanthier is charged with 3 counts of simple burglary; and 3 counts of theft $1,000 - $5,000. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $150,000. Dowden is charged with illegal possession of stolen things; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of CDS II; illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS; unlawful use or possession of body armor; and possession of CDS I. He was released the following day on a $26,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio. The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with 3 counts of simple burglary; and 3 counts of theft $1,000 - $5,000.

CPSO Detectives John Coffman and Chris Scharp are the lead investigators on these cases.

