Clark County, NV

Breakthrough cases account for 105 deaths in Clark County

By Joyce Lupiani
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 9 days ago
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting that 105 people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died as of Aug. 26.

This represents 0.0097% amongst the fully vaccinated or 1 death out of every 10,000 fully vaccinated people.

SNHD is also reporting that 7,084 fully vaccinated individuals have also tested positive for COVID-19. This represents 0.66% amongst the fully vaccinated or 66 cases out of every 10,000 fully-vaccinated people.

Clark County has 2,318,174 residents. So far, there have been 301,709 cases reported, which is 13,015 cases per 100,000 people.

According to researchers, approximately 0.04% of fully-vaccinated people in the U.S. have reported breakthrough cases. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control, but they are not 100% effective at preventing illness.

Some fully-vaccinated people will get sick, some will be hospitalized and some will even die, according to the Centers for Disease Control .

According to the State of Nevada , Clark County is reporting a 14-day moving average of 313 new daily cases and the positivity rate is 12.7%.

There are currently 986 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County. 194 people are in ICU and 175 are on ventilators. Total number of people hospitalized in Clark County due to COVID-19 is 19,285 or 6.40%.

There have been 5,160 deaths in Clark County attributed to COVID-19, which is 1.71%. 283,545 or 94% of those who tested positive have recovered.

The age group with the highest number of positive cases in Clark County is people ages 24 to 49. 138,404 individuals in the age group have tested positive.

154,362 females have tested positive and more Hispanics (83,285) have tested positive than any other race/ethnicity.

57,200 or 19% of those who have tested positive in Clark County had an underlying health condition.

The Delta variant is the predominant variant in Clark County at 74.4%.

Clark Clark remains "an area of concern," according to the updated White House report released Wednesday . Nevada continues to be labeled a state with a high COVID-19 transmission rate.

VACCINATIONS

According to the state, 2,890,980 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada as of Aug. 26.

More than 51% of eligible Nevadans are currently fully vaccinated and 61% have initiated to vaccination process. 50% of Clark County's eligible residents are vaccinated.

As of Aug. 27, more than 71% of people 18 years of age and older in Clark County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 66% of people eligible (people ages 12 and over) have also received at least one dose of the vaccine. Additionally, more than 58% of adults in Clark County are fully vaccinated.

