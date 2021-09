So, do you have an oral argument coming up in a federal appellate case? Do you what the COVID protocol is for that argument? Because it varies wildly from circuit to circuit. Sure, sure — they’re all part of the same system, but don’t expect any consistent rules. Each circuit has developed its own rules for how to deal with the emerging threat of the Delta variant. Yes, there is a recently announced system for emergencies, “not limited to pandemics,” for any “extraordinary circumstances relating to public health or safety, or affecting physical or electronic access to a court, [that] substantially impair the court’s ability to perform its functions,” but that doesn’t mean we are getting consistency right now.