Markets finished lower on Thursday. Earnings reports continued to come in. Workday's and Peloton's stocks moved in opposite directions following their reports. The stock market moved lower on Thursday, with investors looking nervously at the Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole for guidance about what the central bank will do next with interest rates and its bond-buying program. Ongoing worries about the COVID-19 pandemic also appeared to weigh on markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all gave back some ground from their recent gains.