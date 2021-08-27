Cancel
Law Enforcement

Woman Calls Police When Her Home Motion Sensor Is Tripped, Cops Find the Reason

By Dayna Remus
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago
With guns ready and all dressed up in protective gear, a significant number of police officers were ready and waiting to take down a severely dangerous criminal. What they found instead left them all in absolute stitches. An alarmed 911 dispatcher Jordan Moreton immediately contacted law enforcement while at work....

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

