Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANT AND WEST CENTRAL SIERRA COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Emory Pass. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Emory Pass and Iron Creek Campground.