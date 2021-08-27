Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buffalo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Winona, Olmsted, southeastern Wabasha and Buffalo Counties through 430 PM CDT At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Eyota, or 13 miles east of Rochester, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rochester, Winona, Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Goodview, St. Charles, Plainview, Eyota, Lewiston, Oronoco, Elgin, Buffalo City, Fountain City, Dover, Stockton, Rollingstone, Altura, Kellogg and Modena. People attending Gladiolus Days should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 211 and 232. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH