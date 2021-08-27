Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harrison; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Scott and northwestern Harrison Counties through 500 PM EDT At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Williamstown, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Scott and northwestern Harrison Counties, including the following locations... Stonewall and Hinton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH