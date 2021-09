FLINT, MI - A fire erupted at the Genesee County Courthouse building Saturday, Sept. 4, according to a news release from the county’s Board of Commissioners. The fire was contained to the vital records area on the 2nd-floor County Clerk’s office, according to the release. There is “significant” fire and water damage in that office and there is more water damage on the first floor because of the sprinkler system. The cause of the fire is under investigation.