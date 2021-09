North Bergen man said he knows what it’s like not to have a home; that's why he's helping others in need. One north Jersey man who has gained a following on social media has a reputation for extending a hand to those in need. He posts both funny anecdotes and sobering tales about his family’s business as owners of the Lincoln Tunnel Motel, which has become a refuge for those who have hit hard times or are in need of a place to call home.