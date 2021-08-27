Cancel
Camila Cabello says she’s not engaged to Shawn Mendes, jokes they have ‘matching tattoos’

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 9 days ago

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have long entranced their followers, having musical collaborations and chemistry until they confirmed their relationship a couple of years ago. After Camila posted a TikTok wearing what looks like an engagement ring on her ring finger, fans and observers were quick to wonder if Camila and Shawn had gotten engaged.

Why Camila Cabello refuses to glam up for the paparazzi: ‘I‘m going to wear whatever’

Shawn Mendes reveals how he resolve ‘the worst little arguments’ with girlfriend Camila Cabello

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , Camila quickly shot down the rumors. “Ooh, is this news?” she said. “No, guys! He has not [proposed], and I am not engaged.”

Camila says that she sometimes forgets which hand the engagement ring goes on, and simply wears a ring because she likes it. “I mean, I‘d actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know,” she told Jimmy.

“My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn‘t tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know, either!” she joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yjj2_0bf6PN1E00 Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello dances along to her song on TikTok

The rumors started swirling following one of Camila’s TikTok videos, where she’s seen dancing to her latest song ‘Don’t Go Yet,’ following a complex set of dance moves. The ring is apparent in her hand. “just showin u my daily workout routine,” she captioned the clip.

In her Jimmy Fallon appearance, she joked that while she and Shawn don’t have matching rings yet, they do have matching tattoos. “I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too. It says ’señor,’ and he has one on his lower back that says ’señorita,’” she joked, calling back to their famous hit “Senorita,” which was one of the most popular songs in 2019, the year when it was first released.

A couple of days ago, Camila took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle, a short, shoulder-length bob.

Camila will be making her acting debut this year, in the film “Cinderella,” where she plays the title role. The movie will be a musical interpretation of the age-old story and will find her co-starring with Golden Globe winner Billy Porter.

Her new record is called “Familia,” and is expected at some point this year. Her lead single, “Don’t Go Yet” was released in July.

New York City, NY
The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/
Camila Cabello
Jimmy Fallon
Shawn Mendes
