A doughnut shortage? Yes … and no

A doughnut shortage at Chief Supermarket on South Cable Road in Lima is temporary, according to the bakery manager there. “We’re getting some things in now and it will be corrected soon,” she said. Jim Krumel | The Lima News

LIMA — Signs posted in the bakery sections of a pair of area grocery retailers have alerted customers to a shortage of sweet, fried, cream-filled treats.

Doughnuts have been hard to come by this week at Chief Supermarket in Lima and Kohls Market in Ottawa.

“We have been having a hard time getting in doughnuts from our supplier. We are trying our hardest to keep them in stock. Sorry for the inconvenience,” read a sign at Kohls on Friday morning.

Makayla Quinn is the bakery manager at the family-owned grocery store. She said the delivery of doughnuts to the store has been hit-and-miss for the past two or three weeks.

“Some weeks I can get products and some others I can’t,” Quinn said. “It’s been very iffy. The problem has been due to shortages of both materials and labor, from what I’m hearing. But I’m not 100% sure.”

Kohls gets their doughnut supplies from two sources. Troyer Foods, based in Goshen, Indiana, makes deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. United Natural Foods, based in Providence, Rhode Island with a supply distribution center in Fort Wayne, delivers baked goods on Mondays and Thursdays under normal circumstances.

A phone call placed to Troyer Foods seeking comment was not returned.

Quinn said most customers have been understanding about the inconsistent supply of doughnuts. Others have been a little less so.

“There’s only so much I can do,” she said.

The bakery manager at Chief Supermarket on South Cable Road said she believes the shortage of doughnuts is temporary.

“It’s just a supplier shortage that we’ve experienced this week. There’s nothing we can do about it,” said the manager, who declined to give her name. “We’re getting some things in now and it will be corrected soon.”

Ed Ezzelle, owner of Pat’s Donut & Kreme, a locally-owned business that has been serving doughnuts made from scratch for more than 30 years, was asked if his business was experiencing shortages of either supplies or products.

“Overall, no. But there have been times lately when we’ve been shorted on orders,” Ezzelle said. “We have plenty of flour and doughnut mix, but a drastic increase in the past few months in the cost of the oil we use has been hitting us pretty hard.”

In addition to rising costs for materials and pay hikes necessary to keep and attract employees, Ezzelle said there is currently an industry-wide shortage of foam cups and plates such as the type used at Pat’s.

“Foam products are the most cost-effective,” he said, “but there are no foam cups out there to be had right now. Fortunately, I have a 30-day supply. When that’s gone I guess we will have to turn to paper cups.”

Ezzelle has owned Pat’s Donut & Kreme since 2005. There have been challenges in the past and he knows there will be more in the future.

“There’s always staff shortages and stuff, but you’ve gotta roll with the punches and continue to fight. We’re hanging in there. We still do our doughnuts the old-fashioned way. A doughnut made from scratch is the best way to go.”