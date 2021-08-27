Cancel
Iowa State

It’s time for Iowa employers to consider COVID-19 vaccination requirements

By Staff Editorial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, a COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This past week, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s application for approval was approved, moving beyond the emergency use authorization granted late last year. Approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines hopefully is forthcoming.

Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Public HealthPosted by
Workday Minnesota

Without paid sick time, employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t address workers’ access barriers or hesitancy

This article first appeared in Prism. Although COVID-19 has been linked to a documented 628,000 American deaths, just over half of the country’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The continuing pressure for the country to “reopen” grows in tandem with the force of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is responsible for rising infection and hospitalization rates. Simultaneously, some continue to blame individuals for their failure to seek vaccination despite evidence that many people aren’t vaccine hesitant because they don’t want it at all—rather, they’re worried about being able to take time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any potential side effects. Now with full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots leading to a cascade of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, advocates say there’s increased urgency for employers to ensure Black and brown workers have the access and worker protections they need to get vaccinated. Paid sick leave is at the top of the list.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts today

Today, Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) will begin actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota employers more likely to push COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration's full approval Monday for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sets the stage for employers across Minnesota to push harder for workers to get immunized. Even before the regulatory action, immunization mandates were possible, attorneys say, so long as companies, universities and local governments provided exemptions to workers...
San Francisco, CAeastcountytoday.net

Bay Area Council Recommends COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Private Sector Employers, Businesses

The Bay Area Council announced it is formally recommending all private sector employers, businesses and other organizations require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees going to an office or other in-person workplace and customers. The move, approved by the Council’s Executive Committee on the endorsement of the Council’s Healthcare Committee, marks...
Davis, WVmybuckhannon.com

Davis Health System to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Health System (DHS) announced Thursday that they will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Joining other health systems across West Virginia and the nation, DHS notified the employees of Davis Medical Center, Broaddus Hospital and Webster County Memorial Hospital that they must receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine by October 31.

