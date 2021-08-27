John Lynch hints Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance will both play for 49ers this season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month that rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance would play "situationally" during the regular season if veteran Jimmy Garoppolo ultimately held onto the starting gig as has been intended throughout the spring and summer months.

According to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone, Niners general manager John Lynch seemed to confirm that plan during a Friday appearance on San Francisco radio station KNBR.

"[I]f we are in a situation like that, yes, it's difficult to prepare for," Lynch said of potentially using both Garoppolo and Lance in meaningful games. "We haven't shown a lot in the preseason, as well, in terms of the things we can do with both Trey and Jimmy. But that's not only for us. That's league-wide. You really don't know, going into the first couple of games, what you're going to see."

Lynch suggested Shanahan and company haven't yet finalized exactly how and when the quarterbacks will be utilized when the 49ers open the regular season at the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12.

Either intentionally or not, Garoppolo hinted on Wednesday he'll be San Francisco's QB1 for Week 1. Even if that's the case, expect to see Lance early and often beginning next month.