Celebrities

Chelsea Clinton Spotted For The First Time Days After Her Dad Bill Clinton's Affair With Monica Lewinsky Reemerges

By Shafiq Najib
Radar Online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Clinton was seen for the first time just days after the infamous affair between her dad, the former President Bill Clinton, and Monica Lewinsky resurfaced. The mom of three went for a jog by herself around the Hamptons neighborhood. She was seen sporting a shirt from Hillside Country, a red hat, bike shorts, and Brooks running shoes while getting her workout in on Thursday.

CelebritiesForward

When Jake Tapper dated Monica Lewinsky — and wrote a gross piece about it

Will Jake Tapper be a character on “Impeachment: American Crime Story?”. I don’t mean Jake Tapper the respected CNN anchor, but his former self, Jake Tapper the young Beltway reporter, who made a name for himself when he wrote a detailed dispatch from his date with Monica Lewinsky. That Tapper, whose article, published in the Washington City Paper, has asides about Lewinsky’s appearance and pads its formidable length with moralizing about the media business’ contemptible appetite for eating her alive (and a coral reef’s worth of metaphors about undersea life).
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
People

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky Have Secret Late Night Phone Call in New Impeachment Trailer

Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering Sept. 7 on FX, will see Clive Owen star as Bill Clinton opposite Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. As the premiere date for Impeachment: American Crime Story draws near, fans are getting another glimpse into Ryan Murphy's take on the infamous affair between White House intern Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Monica Lewinsky Admits Her ‘Greatest Regret’ Ahead of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Premiere

Ahead of the FX premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story next month, Monica Lewinsky is getting candid about her “greatest regret” in life. The anti-bullying activist took part in a question and answer feature for Vanity Fair, delving deeper amid the series’ premiere this September, centering around her affair with President Bill Clinton in the ‘90s. In the Proust questionnaire, the 48-year-old admits her “greatest regret” is how “some of [her] choices have caused others suffering.”
CelebritiesPeople

Chelsea Clinton's Campaign Against Vaccine Misinformation Began When a Stranger Accosted Her

Chelsea Clinton is on a mission to combat the small but vocal anti-vaccine movement, and it all started after an alarming encounter with a stranger. Clinton, 41, the former first daughter and a health advocate who hosts the podcast In Fact with Chelsea Clinton, tells PEOPLE that she "really became aware of the anti-vaccine movement and industry in this country" back in 2014, when she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Charlotte.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein Toast ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Monica Lewinsky stepped out to FX’s champagne toast to “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on Wednesday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Lewinsky, a producer on the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning anthology series, posed for photographers on the red, white and blue arrivals carpet for a few minutes before skipping the interview press to head inside to a makeshift cocktail lounge. Chatter on the carpet was Lewinsky became skittish about being photographed in front of the façade of the White House that was erected on the step-and-repeat or the “Impeachment” posters, which also feature images of the...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky reveals her 'greatest regret'

Monica Lewinsky is giving the public a deeper look into her life. The anti-bullying activist participated in a question and answer segment Vanity Fair released just weeks ahead of the premiere of the FX drama "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which centers around her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Monica Lewinsky Talks About Britney Spears: 'I Made a Mistake, Britney Didn't'

Monica Lewinsky has talked about the media treatment Britney Spears received and how it is relatable to her own life. Lewinsky, who is popularly known for having an affair with then-President Bill Clinton in the mid-'90s and now producing television series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," recalled her painful past. Lewinsky,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky should be seen ‘in a different light’ after being ‘silenced,’ ‘Impeachment’ star says

Beanie Feldstein never expected to get close to Monica Lewinsky as she prepared to revisit one of the darkest moments of the former White House intern’s life. The actress, who connected with the anti-bullying activist while playing her in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," told People (the TV show!) that she hopes the 48-year-old will finally be seen in "a different light."
Celebritiesleedaily.com

As ‘impeachment’ Approaches, Chelsea Clinton Goes Into Covering Up In The Hamptons

Chelsea Clinton was seen in a jog mood this fresh morning in the Hamptons as spotted by paparazzi. Throughout the Virus outbreak, the daughter of the ex-president has managed to be lowkey and rarely seen on the streets. Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter was photographed wearing a red and grey cap, a Hill Country Barbecue Market t-shirt, grey cycling shorts, and blue Brooks sneakers.
U.S. PoliticsWiscnews.com

REVIEW: 'Impeachment' dissects friendship betrayal in Lewinsky case

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” may be crafted to look like it’s the Monica Lewinsky story but it’s really a better peek at Linda Tripp, the woman who befriended and, ultimately, betrayed her. In the hands of Sarah Paulson, Tripp’s a determined woman who can’t understand why she was bounced from...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Monica Lewinsky Reveals Her Heartbreaking Thoughts About Britney Spears

Monica Lewinsky became a household name in the late '90s following her headline-making affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an intern at the White House. Decades later, she will revisit her scandalous past when Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" debuts on FX September 7. Lewinsiny, who also serves as a producer on the limited series, spoke to The New York Times about why it was necessary for her to tell her side of the story. "When you have made a colossal mistake like I did so early in your life, and lost so much because of it, the idea of making a mistake is catastrophic," she explained. "And yet in order to move forward, I have to take risks. I have to try things. I have to continue to define who I am."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Monica Lewinsky hired a therapist to help her process her emotions while watching Impeachment: American Crime Story get made

“There’ve been some really, really difficult periods in this process for me, so I’ve been creating a patchwork of support in a different way than I’ve had before,” Lewinsky told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have somebody who’s a therapist — not my traditional therapist, who’s a trauma psychiatrist, but someone who’s both a friend and one of my helpers — and I pay her and she sits on Zoom while I work on my notes so I’m not alone. Because it’s hard. It’s really hard." ALSO: Lewinsky urged writers to include her thong-flashing incident.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Impeachment’ Star Beanie Feldstein on Telling Monica Lewinsky’s Story and Being Her ‘Bodyguard’

Although “Impeachment: American Crime Story” has been described as being based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” the greatest source the show had, the stars and producers noted during the Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show, was Monica Lewinsky herself. “I had the great gift of that, when I received the scripts, I knew that every word that I was saying was approved by and had been to Monica first,” said actor Beanie Feldstein, who portrays Lewinsky in the limited series. She added that...

