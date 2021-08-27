Esparto residential burglary investigation leads to arrest of four
An investigation related to a residential burglary in Esparto led to the arrest of four people by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received reports of the burglary on Aug. 8. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspects had stolen multiple items, including clothing, jewelry, several watches, a credit card and two piggy banks containing a large sum of money, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office.www.dailydemocrat.com
Comments / 0