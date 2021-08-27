Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs: Hilariously-bad NFL 100 vote is a huge insult to Patrick Mahomes

By Mark Powell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Mahomes deserves so much better, and at the very least folks around the NFL should know how to spell his last name. We need to know who did this. Mahomes is a former MVP and is the likely favorite to win the award this season for a reason. While the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City is favored to win it all this season and loaded up on the offensive line, a clear area of weakness for them by the end of last season.

fansided.com

Comments / 3

FanSided

FanSided

139K+
Followers
330K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Nfl Films#American Football#Mvp#Nfl100
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFLWIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs make two roster transactions on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced two roster transactions Sunday after their practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. First, tight end Nick Keizer retired. Keizer, 26, came into the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keizer appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2020 before beginning training camp with a back issue. The tight end had recently returned to practice — but given the drafting of Noah Gray, signing of Blake Bell and emergence of Jody Fortson, the path to making the team was not going to be an easy one.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs cut ties with four injured players

Four transactions involving injured Kansas City Chiefs players came through in Thursday’s official NFL transactions report. All four of the players had been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. First, the team waived tight end Evan Bayliss (partially guaranteed contract) and wide receiver Antonio Callaway with injury settlements, which will make...
NFLPosted by
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFLMix 93.1

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Tweets Throwback Pic of Her NFL MVP and Garth Brooks

Last weekend Garth Brooks played for over 70,000 people at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, which is just about how many people flooded the stands, pre-COVID, for East Texas native Patrick Mahomes each Sunday. The 2018 NFL MVP's mom, Randi Mahomes, commemorated Garth's show at her son's adopted home...
NFLYardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Chiefs after Jamal Adams' record-breaking contract

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering a contract year and would like to receive a lucrative extension from the two-time defending AFC champions. While Honey Badger is in camp and preparing for the 2021 regular season, the All-Pro performer seemingly isn’t happy about his current contract. That came...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patrick Mahomes Sheds Light On Relationship With Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most gifted quarterback in the NFL right now, but the last thing he’s doing is acting like he has it all figured out. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, just 25-years-old, already has won...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Tight End Has Been Placed On Retired List

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to be among the top teams in the AFC this year. But one Chiefs tight end who was a part of their last two Super Bowl teams won’t be joining them in 2021. On Sunday, the Chiefs announced that they have played tight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy