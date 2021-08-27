Affirm, Amazon partner to enable pay-over-time feature

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc is partnering with e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc to let shoppers make payments over time, the buy now, pay later firm said on Friday.

Select Amazon customers will be able to split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into simple monthly payments by using Affirm, the San Francisco-based company said.

Affirm shares jumped 30% in extended trading. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)