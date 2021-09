The S&P 500 rallied for the week, although it must be noted that Friday was a little bit soft after the disappointing jobs figure. Nonetheless, Wall Street will find a positive spin on this, if for no other reason than the Federal Reserve still cannot move to tighten monetary policy. Yes, they will probably continue the idea of tapering later this year, but it is such a slow pace that it should not make a huge difference. The uptrend line underneath continues offer plenty of support, and as a result I do not have any interest in shorting this market.