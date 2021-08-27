Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend Is Headed To Steam & Mobile

I never really knew much about Final Fantasy XI before choosing it for this month’s MMO Reroll. I’ve never been interested in the Final Fantasy series as a whole, and the only time I ever gave the franchise more than a sideways glance was when a few guildies forced me to play Final Fantasy XIV. As for FFXI, I basically knew that it existed and little more. I remember reading several years ago (2015 to be exact) that FFXI was going into maintenance mode. Given that Final Fantasy XI was developed for the PlayStation 2 and released in 2002, I figured it had a pretty good run. Seeing other companies shut down MMOs that were still profitable (City of Heroes anyone?) because it wasn’t worth the effort to keep them running, I expected that within a year or two, Square Enix would sunset FFXI.