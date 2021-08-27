Cancel
Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend Is Headed To Steam & Mobile

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix revealed today that Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend will be coming out on Steam and mobile devices this September. Technically, the series will arrive on mobile devices on September 22nd while the Steam version will arrive on October 21st. The series was originally released a as collection last year on the Nintendo Switch as part of the 30th anniversary of the SaGa series. If you haven't played this one before, this will give you a chance to experience the first three titles in the SaGa series, which includes The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III. You can read a little more about the release below!

