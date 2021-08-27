Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita County, TX

7.4% of new COVID-19 cases reported were vaccinated, Wichita County releases new COVID numbers

By Joshua Hoggard
texomashomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. Case 16,017 (60-69), Case 3,416 (re-infection, vaccinated Pfizer, 80+), 16,763 (vaccinated Pfizer, 80+) and Case 15,953 (20-29) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 360. No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Vaccines
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Wichita County, TX
Health
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Iowa State
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Wichita Falls, TX
Coronavirus
City
Burkburnett, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
City
Iowa Park, TX
Wichita County, TX
Coronavirus
Wichita County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#Kfdx#Total8024 Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy