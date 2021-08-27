7.4% of new COVID-19 cases reported were vaccinated, Wichita County releases new COVID numbers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. Case 16,017 (60-69), Case 3,416 (re-infection, vaccinated Pfizer, 80+), 16,763 (vaccinated Pfizer, 80+) and Case 15,953 (20-29) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 360. No further information will be released out of respect for the families.www.texomashomepage.com
