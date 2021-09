Keep track of the Blue Jays' recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season. Aug. 30: George Springer reinstated; Josh Palacios optioned. Springer had been on the injured list with a left knee sprain since Aug. 17, and after running the bases without issue over the weekend, he was activated and inserted into the lineup as the designated hitter for the Blue Jays' series opener against the Orioles. Palacios appeared in three games in August and was 0-for-7.