New online dashboard tracks vaccines among healthcare workers in long-term care facilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online dashboard will make it easier for the public to track vaccination rates among healthcare personnel in the state’s long-term care facilities (LTCFS), according to a news release from Governor Laura Kelly’s office. It was created through a collaboration between the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE).www.wibw.com
