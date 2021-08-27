Cancel
Topeka, KS

New online dashboard tracks vaccines among healthcare workers in long-term care facilities

By Jared Broyles
WIBW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online dashboard will make it easier for the public to track vaccination rates among healthcare personnel in the state’s long-term care facilities (LTCFS), according to a news release from Governor Laura Kelly’s office. It was created through a collaboration between the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE).

www.wibw.com

Comments / 1

#Healthcare Workers#Long Term Care#Health Care#Vaccinations#Wibw#Medicare#Medicaid#Cdc#Kdads#Cms#Kdhe Fridays
