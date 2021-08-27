Lewis Brinson (thumb) sidelined Friday for Marlins
Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (thumb) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Brinson suffered a sprained left thumb during Thursday's game and he should be considered day-to-day for now. Bryan De La Cruz is covering center field while Jorge Alfaro joins the outfield in left. Alex Jackson is catching for Zach Thompson and hitting eighth. Alfaro is in the Marlins' cleanup spot.www.numberfire.com
