Lewis Brinson (thumb) sidelined Friday for Marlins

After a hellish week, the New York Mets may end up with an Oscar thanks to some terrific acting from second baseman Javy Baez. The New York Mets have had a hellish week. From the “thumbs down controversy” surrounding second baseman Javier Baez and shortstop Francisco Lindor, to general manager Zack Scott being placed on administrative leave after being arrested on a DWI charge on Tuesday morning. But, the Mets may have an Oscar heading their way thanks to the acting skills of Baez.