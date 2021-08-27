Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Macaulay Culkin makes 'American Horror Story' debut

By CNNWire
KGO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacaulay Culkin made his "American Horror Story" debut on Wednesday night. The actor appeared in "American Horror Story: Double Feature" which also stars Evan Peters and Lily Rabe, as well as longtime star Sarah Paulson. It's the 10th season of Ryan Murphy's anthology -- as its title suggests, it will...

abc7news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Sarah Paulson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Story#American Horror Story#Worcester#Cable News Network Inc#The Walt Disney Company#Fx#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesDen of Geek

American Horror Story: Double Feature Opens with Stephen King-ian Terror

This American Horror Story: Double Feature review contains spoilers. For 1984, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk channeled their inner Sean S. Cunningham in order to craft a campy, funny, bloody ode to classic slasher movies from Friday the 13th to Sleepaway Camp. From the very opening moments of this season, in which a car sweeps down a deserted two-lane highway along a cold, frosty beach, the first half of American Horror Story: Double Feature, dubbed “Red Tide”, evokes nothing more strongly than the works of Stephen King and Joe Hill. It’s hard to do anything related to New England and horror without running into the King family, and rather than attempt to run from the obvious influences, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk lean in and give the people what they want from the very first frames.
MoviesDecider

‘American Horror Stories’ Cody Fern Explains Why His Park Ranger Was a Major Challenge

You would think that after portraying the literal antichrist, any other role would be a walk in the park. That’s not the case for American Horror Story alum Cody Fern. After two seasons spent as the emotional heart of the apocalypse and the comedic relief of purgatory, American Horror Stories’ “Feral” asked Fern to do something he’d never done before: act grizzled.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: American Horror Story: Double Feature Trailer’s First Look At Provincetown

Fans who’ve been waiting patiently for a peek at the tenth season of FX’s hit horror anthology are in luck! The first trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature dropped today. The show is supposed to take place “by the sea” in Red Tide and “by the sand” in Death Valley, with the show being split into two separate parts. This will allow them to pack twice the punch into what looks to be an already impressive season.
TV SeriesNME

‘American Horror Story’ audio spin-off announced ahead of season 10

American Horror Story has announced a surprise spin-off ahead of the show’s 10th season. The spin-off directly ties to season 10, American Horror Story: Double Feature, in the form of a three-part audio series. Each episode is staged like a late-night radio show, hosted by new character Rose Flynn from the fictional station of KPCD 666.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: DF Offers "Death Valley" Preview, More Clues

Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature isn't messing around, releasing a new trailer for both parts of the season that includes brand new looks at "Part 2: Death Valley" as well as more of "Part 1: Red Tide." But the best part? The connections between the aliens and the sea creatures begin to make a whole lot more sense. Here are some screencaps from the trailer that follows them, including a look at Neal McDonough's Dwight D. Eisenhower;
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Jessica Lange Will Not Be Returning to 'American Horror Story' Anytime Soon — Maybe Never

For four straight seasons, Jessica Lange was considered the absolute lifeblood of FX's thriller series American Horror Story. Her memorable performances in the anthology series gained her much attention and praise, including a Golden Globe and two Emmys. Jessica's characters stole the show, and audiences excitedly tuned in each season to see what haunted mischief she was up to.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Ranking the American Horror Story Seasons From Terrifying to Insufferable

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10. It's been almost a decade of American Horror Story, and we're still having a killer time. As we head into the horror anthology's 10th season tonight, Aug. 25, we find ourselves looking back at all the terrifying TV moments the series has given us. Between killer clowns and fatal rubber men, American Horror Story has never been afraid to push the envelope.
TV SeriesDecider

‘American Horror Stories’ Noah Cyrus Is an ‘AHS’ Superfan in Real Life

It’s hard to imagine a better introduction into American Horror Story‘s twisted universe than Noah Cyrus’ first episode. Within minutes of appearing in American Horror Stories‘ Season 1 finale, Cyrus’ Connie, an AHS obsessive fan who signs up for a Murder House experience, goes from ogling at the Murder House to being killed by some of the most beloved killers in this horror anthology series. And it was a dream come true for this self-proclaimed AHS superfan.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

You’ll Scream Over Macaulay Culkin’s Most Surprising Roles

Based on a real-life turn of events, Culkin played “King of the Club Kids” Michael Alig, who spent almost 17 years in prison for manslaughter after he and Robert “Freeze” Riggs killed and dismembered fellow New York nightlife aficionado Andre “Angel” Melendez in 1996. Riggs also served prison time for manslaughter.
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online from anywhere

Ryan Murphy’s freak show is finally back on TV. And boy, what a cabinet of curiosities awaits. Subtitled Double Feature and combining two terrifying tales, it promises bug-eyed aliens, razor-fanged sea creatures, and twice the number of frights. Below we’ll explain how to watch American Horror Story season 10 online from anywhere today.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Famous Actors Who Consistently Make Really Bad Movies

There's hardly a well-known actor in Hollywood who doesn't have at least a couple of stinkers on their resume. Even Tom Hanks has "Cloud Atlas" and "Joe Versus the Volcano." But there are actors, very famous and very rich, who seem to have a knack for picking really bad movies, and over and over again.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Teaser Reveals ‘Death Valley’ Cast

Death Valley is coming to American Horror Story, in the latest teaser for the series’ tenth installment Double Feature. Just hours before American Horror Story: Double Feature touches down on FX at 10 p.m., the networks revealed a new clip that teases the series’ second chapter. The first episodes six comprise the Red Tide arc, which follows a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter who move to an isolated beach town for the winter. The last four episodes make up Death Valley, an arc that seems to be about extraterrestrial life on Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy