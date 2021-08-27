Cancel
Watch Astra Launch Its First Rocket Since Going Public

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article[The livestream is slated to begin at 4 p.m. EDT. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]. Rocket builder Astra Space is going for its first launch since the company went public, with the company also aiming to reach orbit for the first time.

www.nbcdfw.com

#Rocket Launch#Launch Vehicle#Space Industry#Astra Space#The U S Space Force#Nasaspaceflight#Cnbc
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX Purchased Massive Tank Tracks from Germany

When you are challenging the status quo like Elon Musk, you need to rely on some powerful systems to do the heavy lifting. The technical teams at SpaceX and Tesla must be applauded for bearing with Musk and his radical ideas. But when it comes to literally lift things off the ground, SpaceX has relied on German manufacturer Liebherr and now they seem to have placed a grand order, according to some Twitter exchanges.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

DSN Upgrades: NASA’s Deep Space Network Looks to the Future

The DSN is being upgraded to communicate with more spacecraft than ever before and to accommodate evolving mission needs. When NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down on the Red Planet, the agency’s Deep Space Network (DSN) was there, enabling the mission to send and receive the data that helped make the event possible. When OSIRIS-REx took samples of asteroid Bennu this past year, the DSN played a crucial role, not just in sending the command sequence to the probe, but also in transmitting its stunning photos back to Earth.
TrafficDenver Post

McMillin: Virgin Galactica grounding shows need for international space-traffic control

With about 20 active spacefaring nations, 90-plus space agencies around the globe, commercial space flights, and thousands of satellites in Earth orbit, it’s time for international space-traffic control. Nobody wants a couple of multi-million-dollar satellites crashing into one another, and the economic loss isn’t the only concern. A smash-up could...
Lompoc, CALompoc Record

Firefly's rocket explosion stuns spectators; public urged to avoid debris

All recreational facilities, including Vandenberg beaches that were closed for the launch, remain closed until further notice due to an ongoing investigation into the explosion, base officials said. Anyone who locates suspected debris is asked to keep at least 50 feet distance from the objects and report findings to the...
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster returns to port on upgraded drone ship

Upgraded SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall Of Gravitas (ASOG) returned to Port Canaveral on Tuesday, August 31st after a flawless inaugural Falcon 9 booster landing. In a pleasant coincidence, the brand new drone ship was greeted by an even newer member of SpaceX’s rocket recovery fleet, which had arrived just hours before after bidding farewell to the Louisiana port it was upgraded at the week prior. Named after Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, the NASA astronauts that helmed Crew Dragon on its crewed orbital launch debut, Doug was the first to arrive and reached its Port Canaveral berth around 9pm EDT on August 30th. Returning to port with a rocket on board for the first time, drone ship ASOG berthed beside Doug just 12 hours later.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China May Use Existing Rocket to Speed Up Moon Landing

Space probe of Tianwen-1 Mission launched on Long March 5 rocket. China News Service/Wikimedia Commons. China's space ambitions are not classified information. Just a few weeks ago, we reported how the country wants to build 'Megaships' in space that will stretch for miles when combined. While that might be a distant dream, for now, the country seems to be planning on accelerating its Moon Landing mission by using repurposing its Long March 5 rocket, a Hong Kong-based news site reported recently.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas rocket company sees explosion on first test flight

An Austin rocket company's test flight did not go as planned Thursday, with the Alpha rocket flipping itself upside down in midair and then exploding. Firefly Aerospace conducted its first test flight of the Alpha rocket Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Prior to liftoff, mission control confirmed...

