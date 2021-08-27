Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Grant County in northern Kentucky Southwestern Pendleton County in northern Kentucky * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Williamstown, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Williamstown, Falmouth, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Corinth, Goforth, Stewartsville, Cherry Grove, Northcutt, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Marcus, Keefer, Camp Northward, Gene Snyder Airport, Lawrenceville and Cordova. This includes I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 143 and 160. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH