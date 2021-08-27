Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gadsden, north central Leon, Decatur and Grady Counties through 545 PM EDT At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cairo to 12 miles southeast of Whigham to near Tallahassee. Movement was west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Midway, Quincy, Havana, Cairo, Tallahassee, Whigham, West Bainbridge, Gretna, Attapulgus, Climax, Douglas City, Capel, Florence, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Harrells Still, Laingkat, Calvary and Princes Still. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH