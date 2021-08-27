Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Magoffin The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elsie, or near Salyersville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Licksburg around 450 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Tella. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH