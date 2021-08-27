Flash Flood Warning issued for Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar indicates that thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Radar precipitation estimates indicate that between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen along portions of East Old Spanish Trail Road and South Pistol Hill Road. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED