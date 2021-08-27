Flash Flood Warning issued for Prince Edward by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Prince Edward County in central Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Prince Edward County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
