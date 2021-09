After this preseason, most Las Vegas Raiders fans probably saw enough of the “Peter Man.” However, there is actually some value in keeping him on the roster. Let’s first address the question of whether or not it makes sense to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. This really comes down to Marcus Mariota’s availability. He has a history of not being able to stay healthy. Plus, there’s a lot of speculation that the Raiders have a package for him this year, so he could see some action in games without Derek Carr getting injured. That puts him even more at risk.